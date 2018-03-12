Water company lowers tariffs Previous Story
Motorists to pay higher parking fee to access SGR station

By Akello Odenyo | Published Mon, March 12th 2018 at 11:09, Updated March 12th 2018 at 11:13 GMT +3
The Nairobi SGR Terminus. (Photo: Wilberforce Okwiri/Standard)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Vehicles accessing the Standard Gauge Railway Stations will now be required to pay higher rates for parking.

In a notice given by Kenya Railways, lorries and buses will be charged Sh200 while saloon cars and pick-up trucks will pay Sh100.

Nissans and minibuses will pay Sh150 to access the SGR stations.

The notice, which was effected yesterday, could lead to an increase in bus fares for vehicles plying that route as motorists seek to recoup the newly introduced parking fees. 

SGR
Kenya Railways

