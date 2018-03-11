US upgrades Kenya’s air safety level ahead of October direct flights

| Published Sun, March 11th 2018 at 13:27, Updated March 11th 2018 at 13:35 GMT +3

Transport CS James Macharia has welcomed the move saying its a reflection of the efforts that have been expended in Kenya's attainment of Category 1 status [File, Standard]

The US has finally upgraded the safety level of Kenya’s airspace two years after it was blacklisted.

The notice, which coincides with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s visit, is a big boost to national carrier Kenya Airways, which is preparing to launch direct flights to the US in October.

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA), through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), has declared Kenya’s airspace safe, cautioning airlines to only exercise caution when flying below 26,000 feet in the border region with Somalia.

In 2016, the US declared Kenya a conflict zone, warning airlines to exercise caution when flying in all of its airspace.

A NOTAM is filed with the International Civil Aviation Authority to alert pilots of potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the safety of the flight.

War-torn countries like Iraq, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria, Ukraine, Yemen, South Sudan and Afghanistan make up the bulk of the list of countries whose air spaces are blacklisted.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has welcomed the move.

“The upgrading of the safety level of Kenya’s airspace is indeed a reflection of the efforts that have been expended in Kenya’s attainment of Category 1 status.

“These endeavours include the signing of the JKIA service charter where all service agencies, including security and safety, have one chain of command,” the CS told the Sunday Standard.

American operators

“Further, there was an amendment to the Civil Aviation Act, which has resulted in the enhanced professionalism and independence of Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, especially on matters touching on aviation safety,” he said.

The US periodically updates its assessment of the air safety record of all countries in order to guide US operators.

However, since only four countries in the world currently provide useful information on airspace security, all international airlines depend on the information issued by the US in order to make decisions.

“This NOTAM applies to: all US air carriers and commercial operators; all persons exercising the privileges of an airman certificate issued by the FAA,” says the FAA in its new assessment.

“The justification for this advisory will be re-evaluated by February 26, 2019. Operators are advised to take this information into account in their own risk assessments and routing decisions,” it says.

The Government, however, says despite the retaining of a security advisory on the airspace bordering Somalia, it is safe for American airlines to fly to Kenya.

“Kenya has now been cleared of any threats.

“Therefore, US air carriers can freely fly in and out of our airspace and Kenya Airways can fly freely to the US once the final steps are complete with the US government,” said Transport PS Paul Maringa.

Lose business

The blacklisting of Kenya’s airspace in March 2016 elicited protests from the Government, which was at that time upgrading the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in order to get approval for direct flights from Nairobi to the US.

Approximately 40 airlines operate from JKIA and it was feared that the airport could lose business.

Over 10,000 passengers pass through JKIA every day.

The total contribution of travel and tourism to the country’s economy is approximately Sh561.8 billion per year. Kenya Airways is already setting up counters at the JFK International Airport in New York in readiness for the maiden flight in October.