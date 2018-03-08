Budget office reveals counties whose MCAs earned huge allowances

| Published Thu, March 8th 2018 at 16:11, Updated March 8th 2018 at 16:17 GMT +3

Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo

BUNGOMA, KENYA; Bungoma County MCAs were earning an average of Sh112,491 per month as sitting allowance, smashing the ceiling that had been recommended by Salaries and Remuneration Commission(SRC).

This was in addition to the monthly salaries despite the county not having had any budget for development for the first quarter of the current financial year.

According to the latest report by Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo, which covers the period between July and September 2017, the 61 members of county assembly pocketed Sh20.59 million.

This was an increase of 13 per cent compared to Sh18.21million incurred in the first quarter of 2016/17 financial year. Their average monthly committee sitting allowance disregarded SRC's recommended monthly ceiling of Sh80,000.

In addition, the County Assembly spent Sh770,000 on domestic and foreign travel even as the County Executive spent Sh870,000.

"Expenditure on personnel emoluments represented an increase of 21.8 per cent compared to Sh697.46 million incurred in the first quarter of FY 2016/17, and was 94.3 per cent of total expenditure," notes Ms Odhiambo.

Taita Taveta MCAs were the second highest earners in allowances pocketing Sh92,131 on average in a month. This was also above SRC recommended limit. The County incurred Sh9.95 million on sitting allowances to the 35 MCAs.

Expenditure on domestic and foreign travel amounted to Sh51.93 million and consisted of Sh27.01 million incurred by the County Assembly and Sh27.01 million by the County Executive.

Other counties where MCAs earned huge allowances include Kiambu (Sh76,108), (Kakamega (Sh71,027), Samburu (Sh60,315), Kwale (Sh50,330) and Nairobi (Sh46,145). In total, all the 47 counties spent Sh152.4 million on MCA allowances.

