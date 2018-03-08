Kiunjuri visits North Rift as grievances bite Next Story
Tourism ministry to roll out new marketing drive

By Philip Mwakio | Published Thu, March 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 7th 2018 at 21:01 GMT +3
CS Balala said the move is geared towards fully revamping the ailing tourism industry. [Maarufu Mohamed,Standard]

The Tourism Ministry is set to unveil a new marketing strategy informed by a study on what ails the sector.

Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala said the study, carried out by two international consultancy firms, identified key areas of weakness.

"The research came up with four key issues that need serious attention to help reposition destination Kenya as a world-class tourist location, among them product development," he said in Malindi at the opening of the refurbished Dreams Garden Resort, part of the Plan Hotel World Beach Resorts.

