Tourism ministry to roll out new marketing drive

| Published Thu, March 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 7th 2018 at 21:01 GMT +3

CS Balala said the move is geared towards fully revamping the ailing tourism industry. [Maarufu Mohamed,Standard]

The Tourism Ministry is set to unveil a new marketing strategy informed by a study on what ails the sector.

Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala said the study, carried out by two international consultancy firms, identified key areas of weakness.

ALSO READ: Meru County set to invest in tourism

"The research came up with four key issues that need serious attention to help reposition destination Kenya as a world-class tourist location, among them product development," he said in Malindi at the opening of the refurbished Dreams Garden Resort, part of the Plan Hotel World Beach Resorts.