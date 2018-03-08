Tourism ministry to roll out new marketing drive

The Tourism Ministry is set to unveil a new marketing strategy informed by a study on what ails the sector.
Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala said the study, carried out by two international consultancy firms, identified key areas of weakness.
ALSO READ: Meru County set to invest in tourism
"The research came up with four key issues that need serious attention to help reposition destination Kenya as a world-class tourist location, among them product development," he said in Malindi at the opening of the refurbished Dreams Garden Resort, part of the Plan Hotel World Beach Resorts.