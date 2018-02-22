Colour in the garden Next Story
?Cement manufacturer opens factory shop to boost direct sales

By Ferdinand Mwongela | Published Thu, February 22nd 2018 at 14:20, Updated February 22nd 2018 at 14:35 GMT +3
East Africa Portland Cement factory Athi River. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

East Africa Portland Cement Company, has commissioned a standalone factory shop at its Athi River headquarters to sell its products directly to walk-in customers.

The Sh6 million shop promises convenience and efficiency for cement customers at a factory price of Sh550 per bag.

EAPCC Managing Director, Simon Peter Ole Nkeri, said the new facility brings the company closer to its goals of efficiently reducing turnaround time and delighting its customers.

The company has been engaged in a turnaround plan.

