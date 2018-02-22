Getting your rhythm in decor Next Story
Siblings want bank to return Sh60m home Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Home & Away

Report: Nairobi’s prime residential market poised for growth

By James Wanzala | Published Thu, February 22nd 2018 at 10:12, Updated February 22nd 2018 at 10:47 GMT +3
Nairobi’s prime residential market set for 2018 growth

Nairobi’s prime residential market is expected to recover within the first half of 2018 as the wave of political uncertainty dissipates, ending a period of price correction experienced in 2016 and 2017, according to a Knight Frank Kenya report.

Among factors making Kenya an ideal investment destination include a projected 5.8 per cent GDP growth rate in 2018, rapid urbanisation at 4.3 per cent per annum versus a global average of 2 per cent, an expanding middle class, and positive demographics such as high population growth at 2.6 per cent annually.

ALSO READ: EAC states raise concern as intra-trade plummets

RELATED TOPICS:
Knight Frank
investment
Real Estate

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

I started as a cobler, now I am a landlord

I started as a cobler, now I am a landlord

Where directors mint Sh3 million daily to show you land

Where directors mint Sh3 million daily to show you land

Kenya’s property market to benefit from China initiative

Kenya’s property market to benefit from China initiative

CEO secrets: How five CEOs built their businesses

CEO secrets: How five CEOs built their businesses

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Home & Away

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited