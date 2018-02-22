Report: Nairobi’s prime residential market poised for growth

| Published Thu, February 22nd 2018 at 10:12, Updated February 22nd 2018 at 10:47 GMT +3

Nairobi’s prime residential market set for 2018 growth

Nairobi’s prime residential market is expected to recover within the first half of 2018 as the wave of political uncertainty dissipates, ending a period of price correction experienced in 2016 and 2017, according to a Knight Frank Kenya report.

Among factors making Kenya an ideal investment destination include a projected 5.8 per cent GDP growth rate in 2018, rapid urbanisation at 4.3 per cent per annum versus a global average of 2 per cent, an expanding middle class, and positive demographics such as high population growth at 2.6 per cent annually.

ALSO READ: EAC states raise concern as intra-trade plummets