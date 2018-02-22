Speak out on issues, Auditor General urges accountants

| Published Thu, February 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 21st 2018 at 22:58 GMT +3

Auditor General Edward Ouko (right) during the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) Economic Symposium at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi. [Photo by Elvis Ogina/Standard]

Auditor General Edward Ouko has urged accountants to do more than just organising forums if they are to arrest rampant wastage of resources.

Speaking at an economic symposium convened by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants that started in Nairobi yesterday, Mr Ouko said Kenyans were desperate for a voice of reason and it was worrying when professionals took a back seat.

He said accountants and auditors, usually charged with scrutinising expenditures, should reflect on their contribution to pertinent economic issues such as debt management, food security and affordable health care.

“Do not end at symposiums. Go and make useful noises in the right policy forums. Be restless and remain engaged so that your influence is reflected in those policy directions and decisions,” said Ouko.

He said while there was no doubt about Kenya’s economic progress, professionals should lead the way in asking Government valid questions.

He urged accountants to interrogate his reports and keep key issues alive so that they are addressed, adding that the country is taking too long to tackle corruption.

“Our citizens silently expect us to arise with a sword and slay the dragon of corruption. We have prepared the sword long enough and it is time to act.”

He asked accountants to join hands with other professionals in determining county projects instead of leaving the process at the mercy of politicians.