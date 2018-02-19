Why you should subscribe to Safaricom’s flex bundle package Next Story
Six suspects killed in war on crime in city

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Mon, February 19th 2018 at 08:54, Updated February 19th 2018 at 09:02 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: One man was killed on Korongo Road in Karen when he and three others tried to rob a businessman.

The businessman, a licensed gun holder, shot at the armed attackers and killed one while the others managed to escape in a waiting car.

A taxi driver who was dropping off a passenger in the area was shot and injured in the leg in the crossfire. He told police he saw the attackers armed with AK-47 rifles and firing into the compound while escaping before he was hit in the leg as he made a U-turn.

Karen police boss Cunningham Suiyanka said they were yet to identify the dead man and his accomplices.

Karen has been experiencing cases of armed robbery. Meanwhile, three other suspects were killed in Mukuru slums during a botched robbery. Police said they were alerted of an ongoing robbery in the area and when they got there, shot dead three men. A pistol was recovered from the men.

