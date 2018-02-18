Doctor lecturers call off planned strike Next Story
Deloitte cautioned that Nairobi risks facing water shortage

By Standard Reporter | Published Sun, February 18th 2018
Cabinet Secretary for Water and Sanitation Simon Chelugui

The new Cabinet Secretary for Water and Sanitation Simon Chelugui faces a daunting task as he faces disputes between the central and county governments regarding the management of vast water resources.

Mr Chelugui comes into the ministry when it is saddled under weight of disputes involving big water projects across the country.

Earlier this month, global consultancy firm Deloitte cautioned that Nairobi risks facing water shortage akin to what's being experienced in Cape Town.

Officials in Cape Town were forced to institute strict water use regulations after a long drought depleted resources. The restrictions were introduced amid fears that Cape Town could become the first city in modern times to completely run out of clean water.

Deloitte warns that Nairobi could face the same fate if the government does not put in place policies and supporting infrastructure to account for the demand that has outstripped supply by 600 per cent.

 

 

