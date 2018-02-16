Seven arrested for printing fake licences

Lawyer sought over Sh30m bank fraud Previous Story
By Sarah Otieno | Published Fri, February 16th 2018 at 09:34, Updated February 16th 2018 at 09:41 GMT +3
Seven arrested on a crackdown carried out by police officers and officials form Nakuru County Finance department led by the county CEC for finance Joseph Kiuna. [Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

Seven people were arrested in Nakuru town on Thursday for printing and issuing fake trade licences.

Speaking during the crackdown, Finance and Economic Planning Executive Joseph Kiuna said they arrested the suspects after receiving information on the rising number of fake licences issued to traders in the county.

“Concerns were raised on the influx of fake licences among traders. We conducted a crackdown and seven suspects have been arrested,” said Mr Kiuna.

According to the county government official, suspects in Nakuru print the fake licences in cyber cafes.

Kiuna pointed out that despite the difference in quality and price, business operators were opting to get the fake licences because the process was faster.

“The suspects receive many customers from different parts of the county. They duplicate original licences and end up fooling traders who want to get things done without following the correct procedures,” he said.

Finance department officers used scanners to differentiate the originals from fakes, he added. 

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited