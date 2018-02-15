County Government sued over gambling machines

| Published Thu, February 15th 2018 at 00:33, Updated February 15th 2018 at 00:36 GMT +3

A Coin gambling machine. [Photo/Standard]

A gambling firm has sued the county government for failing to renew its licence to operate gaming slot machines.

Sonalla Investments accuses the county of harassing its employees despite having a licence to operate.

ALSO READ: “My mum paid my debts, limited my spending,” premier league legend narrates his addiction to betting

Through lawyer Waweru Macharia, the firm is claiming losses after its business premises were closed down.

He also said several machines had been confiscated by county enforcement officers.

Yesterday, the company told High Court judge Jairus Ngaah that it paid an annual fee of Sh100, 000 to be allowed to operate.