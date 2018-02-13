Jubilee Insurance goes tech on customer care Next Story
Chinese traders shake up operations on Biashara Street Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 100.70/90 per dollar

By Reuters | Published Tue, February 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 12th 2018 at 16:52 GMT +3
Photo:Courtesy

The shilling edged up against the dollar on Monday, remaining close to its highest level in more than 19 months, mainly due to portfolio flows and reduced political risk.

At 0606 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 100.70/90 per dollar, compared with 100.85/101.05 at Friday’s close. Investors abroad have been putting their dollars into Kenya’s debt market this year.

ALSO READ: NSE, shilling brave NASA storm

Traders said the currency was also benefiting from lower political risk after elections last year. 

RELATED TOPICS:
Shilling
dollar
commercial banks

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Shilling steady against dollar

Shilling steady against dollar

Main African currencies seen steady this week

Main African currencies seen steady this week

Kenya shilling weakens against the dollar

Kenya shilling weakens against the dollar

Kenya shilling stable ahead of market close for holidays

Kenya shilling stable ahead of market close for holidays

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited