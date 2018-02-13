| Published Tue, February 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 12th 2018 at 16:52 GMT +3

Photo:Courtesy

The shilling edged up against the dollar on Monday, remaining close to its highest level in more than 19 months, mainly due to portfolio flows and reduced political risk.

At 0606 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 100.70/90 per dollar, compared with 100.85/101.05 at Friday’s close. Investors abroad have been putting their dollars into Kenya’s debt market this year.

Traders said the currency was also benefiting from lower political risk after elections last year.