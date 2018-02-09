Governor Anyang Nyongo's absence stalls case of family inheritance row

| Published Fri, February 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 8th 2018 at 23:27 GMT +3

The High Court has ordered Governor Anyang’ Nyong'o and his sister Nyagoy Nyong’o to respond by March 5 to a case in which they have been sued over property worth Sh200 million.

Suing the two are the governor's nephews, who are demanding a share of Prof Nyong’o's father Hesbon Shimei's estate. The governor is in the US and his absence has stalled the case.

There has also been an attempt to settle out of court. Applicants Geoffrey Omondi Nyong’o and Kenneth Odhiambo Okuthe sued the two for leaving some relatives out of the list of beneficiaries to his father’s estate.

Mr Shimei died on November 10, 2006, without a will. They said the two had neglected children of the late Margaret Awuor Dick and Judith Nyong’o, both daughters of Shimei.