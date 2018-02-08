Firm gets nod for online forex trading Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Developer unveils Nairobi high-end housing project

By Correspondent | Published Thu, February 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 7th 2018 at 20:19 GMT +3

Real estate firm Lordship Africa has announced plans for a new state-of-the-art sales office and fully furnished apartment project.

The 88 Nairobi Condominium project in Nairobi’s Upper Hill, the firm said in a statement yesterday, is set to break ground soon.

ALSO READ: Cytonn to invest Sh6 billion in real estate in Nyeri

Lordship Chairman Jonathan Jackson said the development would be the tallest private residential building in Sub-Saharan Africa.

He said it would feature a 44-floor, high-end, dedicated residential condominiums. 

RELATED TOPICS:
real estate
tallest private building
Lordship Africa

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Cytonn opens Mt Kenya office to expand real estate developments

Cytonn opens Mt Kenya office to expand real estate developments

Affordable Housing: A road map to Kenya's economic recovery

Affordable Housing: A road map to Kenya's economic recovery

Paying rent should not be an economically crippling venture

Paying rent should not be an economically crippling venture

Real estate sector records lowest growth in six years

Real estate sector records lowest growth in six years

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited