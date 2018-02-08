Developer unveils Nairobi high-end housing project

| Published Thu, February 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 7th 2018 at 20:19 GMT +3

Real estate firm Lordship Africa has announced plans for a new state-of-the-art sales office and fully furnished apartment project.

The 88 Nairobi Condominium project in Nairobi’s Upper Hill, the firm said in a statement yesterday, is set to break ground soon.

Lordship Chairman Jonathan Jackson said the development would be the tallest private residential building in Sub-Saharan Africa.

He said it would feature a 44-floor, high-end, dedicated residential condominiums.