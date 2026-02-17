Mai Mahiu flood victims get plots, tenants miss out

Audio By Vocalize

A victim of the Mai Mahiu dam tragedy, which killed over 60 people. [File, Standard]

Two years after the infamous Mai Mahiu floods that left over 60 people dead, the government has finally acquired land to resettle victims of the tragedy. However, only landowners will be resettled on the 230 acres in the Ireri area of Longonot, while tens of tenants, who were the hardest hit, have been left out.

The tenants, most of whom lost all their personal belongings, have appealed to the government to reconsider their case, arguing that they were among the most affected by the disaster.

Of the victims, 105 landowners have been identified to benefit from the land, while 56 families who were tenants remain excluded.

On April 29, 2024, a blocked railway culvert in Kijabe burst, flooding several Mai Mahiu villages, killing over 60 people and causing widespread destruction.

Naivasha Deputy County Commissioner Josiah Odongo confirmed that resettlement will begin with the landowners tomorrow. Each landowner will receive one and a half acres of the newly acquired land off the Naivasha–Mai Mahiu road. “The Deputy President will hand over title deeds to affected landowners. Discussions on the fate of tenants are ongoing,” said Odongo.

Tenant Stan Kamau described the resettlement as a step in the right direction, but expressed hope that tenants would also be considered; “We plead with the government to allocate us plots too.”

Naivasha MP Jane Kihara criticised the exclusion of tenants, describing it as unfair. “While we welcome the resettlement of landowners, tenants who suffered the most have been left out. Their plight must not be ignored,” she said.

Mai Mahiu MCA Eliud Kamau said engagement with the State continues regarding the excluded victims. “We are pleased the government has acquired land for landowners, but the question remains: what happens to the tenants who endured untold suffering over the past two years?” He asked.