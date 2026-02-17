2,201 children with disabilities benefit from Ustawi Scholarship Programme

Audio By Vocalize

Class 8 pupil Binny Ramadhan using braille in class at Likoni School for the visually impaired and vocational centre in Mombasa County. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Thousands of children with disabilities across Kenya on Monday received new opportunities to pursue education through the Ustawi Scholarship Program by the Natonal Cuncil For Persons with Disabilities.

The program offers school fees, mentorship, therapy services, and essential supplies to students who would otherwise be left behind.

Dr. Michael Munene, Chief Executive Officer of the Council, said the program has disbursed Sh59 Million this year, covering 847 schools nationwide and 2,201 individual beneficiaries.

“The program is designed to support every student with a disability. Beyond school fees, we provide therapy, diagnostic services, mentorship, and essential items, such as diapers, to help them succeed in school and maintain their dignity,” Munene said.

The scholarships benefit children with disabilities as well as those whose parents or guardians have disabilities, ensuring access from primary to tertiary education.

“Scholarships are awarded based on vulnerability, household income, and guardianship, verified by county committees that include county commissioners, Ministry of Education officials, and children’s department representatives,” he said.

In Nairobi County, 218 students are benefiting, reflecting the concentration of specialised schools in the city.

Munene highlighted that the Persons with Disabilities Act 2025 provides a stronger legal framework for inclusive education, allowing the Council to hold non-compliant institutions accountable.

“The council is also linking its database with the Ministry of Education to ensure beneficiaries are tracked and supported effectively,” he noted.

The program has received support from partners such as Kenya Pipeline Corporation, which sponsors 282 students, and KCB Foundation, which supports 100 students.

However, the Council is appealing for more organizations and partners to join and expand the program’s reach.

Parents and advocacy groups said the scholarships are life-changing.

“Education is central to empowering children with disabilities. The support restores dignity and allows them to learn, participate fully, and thrive,” Morin Sharo, mother to a disabled child who has benefited from the scholarship.

Munene said the Council will continue monitoring students and providing mentorship to ensure their success.

“Every child deserves access to education, regardless of their abilities or family situation. Our mission is to provide equitable opportunities so that no student with a disability is left behind,” he said.