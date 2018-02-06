ULima mobile app is the first of its kind in Africa

| Published Tue, February 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 5th 2018 at 18:22 GMT +3

Analytical specialist Alessandro Di Trapani shows Ulima chief executive officer Sunesh Bhoola how the application works. The mobile platform is the first of its kind in Africa. It provides farmers across the continent with a tool set, information libraries, databases and access to the latest market information.Photo/Mkamburi Mwawasi/Standard.

A new mobile application has been launched in Kenya to boost farm yields and farmers’ access to markets.

Known as uLima, the mobile app is the first of its kind in Africa. It provides farmers with a tool-set, information libraries, databases and access to the latest market information.

ALSO READ: Kenya’s coffee production drops

“uLima provides farmers with access to information on crops, seed, soil, livestock, agri-chemicals, weather updates and market prices, all at their fingertips,” said Chief Executive Sunesh Bhoola at the Mombasa Golf Club.