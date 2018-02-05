Clearing agents petition Kenya Revenue Authority over tax

| Published Mon, February 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 4th 2018 at 22:48 GMT +3

Importers have asked Kenya Revenue Authority to reconsider its recent move to hike import duty.

Under the aegis of the Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association (Kifwa), the traders said the increase in the cost of clearing a container from Sh1.6 million to Sh2.5 million from January 1 had made their business operations untenable.

Kifwa Chairman William Ojonyo said the lobby had joined forces with the Eastleigh Business Community to lobby KRA to reduce the tax through Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan.