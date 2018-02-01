Car sales drop by 21 per cent Next Story
Safaricom takes on Zuku with 53pc home data price cut Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Inflation rate increases to 4.83 per cent in January

By Standard Reporter | Published Thu, February 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 31st 2018 at 22:03 GMT +3
A fruit vendor arranges seedless Oranges from South Africa that are currently in season. [Photo by Mose Sammy/Standard]

Kenya’s year-on-year inflation rose to 4.83 per cent in January from 4.5 per cent in December, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics reported yesterday.

It attributed the increase to the jump in food prices in December 2017 and January 2018, with the food and non-alcoholic drinks index going up by 1.69 per cent.

ALSO READ: Affordable Housing: A road map to Kenya's economic recovery

The housing, water, electricity, petrol index, KNBS Director-General Zachary Mwangi said, also increased by 0.90 per cent in January compared to December 2017. 

RELATED TOPICS:
inflation rate
kenya's inflation rate
kenyan economy

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Road deaths becoming a threat to economies

Road deaths becoming a threat to economies

Address maize flour crisis before it deepens

Address maize flour crisis before it deepens

IPSOS: Saving money, job hunt major goals for Kenyans in 2018

IPSOS: Saving money, job hunt major goals for Kenyans in 2018

Shilling steady against dollar

Shilling steady against dollar

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited