Inflation rate increases to 4.83 per cent in January

Kenya’s year-on-year inflation rose to 4.83 per cent in January from 4.5 per cent in December, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics reported yesterday.
It attributed the increase to the jump in food prices in December 2017 and January 2018, with the food and non-alcoholic drinks index going up by 1.69 per cent.
The housing, water, electricity, petrol index, KNBS Director-General Zachary Mwangi said, also increased by 0.90 per cent in January compared to December 2017.