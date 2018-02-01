Inflation rate increases to 4.83 per cent in January

| Published Thu, February 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 31st 2018 at 22:03 GMT +3

A fruit vendor arranges seedless Oranges from South Africa that are currently in season. [Photo by Mose Sammy/Standard]

Kenya’s year-on-year inflation rose to 4.83 per cent in January from 4.5 per cent in December, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics reported yesterday.

It attributed the increase to the jump in food prices in December 2017 and January 2018, with the food and non-alcoholic drinks index going up by 1.69 per cent.

The housing, water, electricity, petrol index, KNBS Director-General Zachary Mwangi said, also increased by 0.90 per cent in January compared to December 2017.