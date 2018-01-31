Countries launch single African air transport market

| Published Wed, January 31st 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 30th 2018 at 22:13 GMT +3

A general view shows the headquarters of the African Union (AU) building in Ethiopia. [Photo: Courtesy]

Twenty-three African countries have launched the single African air transport market.

The move is seen as a crucial step towards the full liberalisation of African skies.

The ceremony at the African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis Ababa on Monday was the culmination of a commitment by 11 African heads of state at the 24th ordinary session of AU in 2015 to implement the Yamoussoukro Declaration by last year.

The agreement was adopted in the Ivorian Capital, Yamoussoukro, in 1999 by African ministers in charge of aviation.

It committed 44 signatory countries to deregulate air services, and promote regional air markets open to transnational competition.