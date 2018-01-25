Two planes headed for Somalia grounded over illegal activities

| Published Thu, January 25th 2018 at 14:50, Updated January 25th 2018 at 14:55 GMT +3

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia

Two planes were Thursday grounded at the Wilson Airport over claims of engaging in illegal activities.

The planes were headed for Somalia and it is said they were carrying passengers instead of cargo.

Another passenger plane was carrying tones of miraa destined for Somalia when authorities declared they would not leave.

Although he did not name the affected airlines, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia warned passenger airlines licensed to carry passengers only not to also operate as cargo airlines which is contrary to the license conditions.

Macharia who spoke at the airport urged agencies charged with licensing the airlines to take firm action on airlines contravening regulations.

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority had moved in to crack the whip on the planes for going against what they have been licensed to do.

KCAA director-general Gilbert Kibe said the two airlines had removed seats on the aircraft to create space for cargo.