The Standard

Thika MP faulted for attacking Governor during launch of Sh800M stadium

By George Njunge | Feb. 18, 2026
Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi and Thika MP Alice Ng'ang'a. [File, Standard]

The Monday groundbreaking ceremony for the Sh800 million Thika Stadium, which was eclipsed by an outburst from Thika MP Alice Ng’ang’a, highlights President William Ruto’s struggle in his attempts to make a political comeback in Central Kenya.

Cabinet secretaries, Soipan Tuya (Defense) and Salim Mvurya (Sports), along with their Principal Secretaries Patrick Mariru and Elijah Mwangi, launched the construction of the 10,000-seater stadium being implemented by the Defense Ministry and the Kiambu County government.

Related Topics

Alice Ng’ang’a Thika Stadium Launch Drama President Ruto Central Kenya Politics
.

.

.

