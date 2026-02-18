Thika MP faulted for attacking Governor during launch of Sh800M stadium

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi and Thika MP Alice Ng'ang'a. [File, Standard]

The Monday groundbreaking ceremony for the Sh800 million Thika Stadium, which was eclipsed by an outburst from Thika MP Alice Ng’ang’a, highlights President William Ruto’s struggle in his attempts to make a political comeback in Central Kenya.

Cabinet secretaries, Soipan Tuya (Defense) and Salim Mvurya (Sports), along with their Principal Secretaries Patrick Mariru and Elijah Mwangi, launched the construction of the 10,000-seater stadium being implemented by the Defense Ministry and the Kiambu County government.