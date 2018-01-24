KTB boss picked to head Sarova Hotels

| Published Wed, January 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 23rd 2018 at 23:30 GMT +3

Jimi Kariuki, Kenya Tourism Board Chairman,who has been appointed new Sarova Hotels managing director.(photo/Courtesy)

The Sarova Hotels, Resorts and Game Lodges board has announced the appointment of Jimi Kariuki as the group’s managing director.

Mr Kariuki (above), who is also the current Chairman of the Kenya Tourism Board, takes over from the late Jaideep Vohra, who passed away in a road accident late last year.

He joined Sarova Hotels in 1992 as the marketing manager before taking over the role of the group’s marketing and sales director in 1996.

He is also currently a member of the company’s board of directors.