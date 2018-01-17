Bidco, Dutch firm eye Kenya juice market

| Published Wed, January 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 16th 2018 at 22:59 GMT +3

Chairman, Bidco, Vimal Shah (left), CFO and Executive Vice President, Global Finance, IT and Bus. Development, Claus Jensen (centre) and Executive Vice President Global Innovation, Lee Richard Taylor pose with the new Sun top juice product after it was launched officially. [Photo: Courtesy]

Bidco Africa and Denmark’s Co-Ro have launched Sunt9op juices into the Kenyan market.

Co-Ro, one of the world’s leading providers of fruit-based soft drinks, will work with Bidco under a joint venture dubbed BidCoRo.

Bidco Africa Chairman Vimal Shah (pictured, left) said the partnership would create the region’s largest producer of fruit-based soft drinks and other refreshments.

“Both parties bring world-class capabilities and a history of success to the partnership,” he said in Nairobi on Tuesday.