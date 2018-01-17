Bidco, Dutch firm eye Kenya juice market

Bidco Africa and Denmark’s Co-Ro have launched Sunt9op juices into the Kenyan market.
Co-Ro, one of the world’s leading providers of fruit-based soft drinks, will work with Bidco under a joint venture dubbed BidCoRo.
Bidco Africa Chairman Vimal Shah (pictured, left) said the partnership would create the region’s largest producer of fruit-based soft drinks and other refreshments.
“Both parties bring world-class capabilities and a history of success to the partnership,” he said in Nairobi on Tuesday.