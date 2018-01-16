CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge feted

| Published Tue, January 16th 2018 at 12:56, Updated January 16th 2018 at 13:03 GMT +3

CBK Governor Dr Patrick Njoroge

Central Bank of Kenya Governor, Patrick Njoroge, has been recognised as the Central Banker of the Year, Africa by the prestigious The Banker Magazine.

“In a financial services market as large and as complex as Kenya’s, it helps to have a steady hand leading the apex bank. Dr Patrick Njoroge is just that” said The Banker in its citation of the award.

The Banker recognised Njoroge for his swift action in cleaning up Kenya’s banking sector, improving supervision and guidance measures, and spearheading efforts to position the country as a hub for green finance.

Dr Njoroge was appointed CBK Governor in July 2015. The Yale University-educated economist however did not come first in the interviews, falling behind a former insider at CBK Dr Haron Sirma who got one more mark ahead of him.

Nevertheless, the panel wanted someone new, who would bring fresh ideas and decisively tame rogue banks who were at the time seen as the only business entities that still made billions despite the economic environment by loading exorbitant interest on loans and paying too little to the depositors in return.

“Monetary policy has remained stable and effective since late 2016 and inflation has generally remained within or close to the banks’ target range,” lauded the magazi

The Banker's Central Banker of the Year 2018 awards celebrate the officials that have best managed to stimulate growth and stabilise their economy.

“The governor’s prudence and long-term vision for Kenya’s economy and banking sector ensured that he scooped the Central Bank Governor of the Year award for Africa,” concluded The Banker.