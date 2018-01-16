Government orders impounding of gambling machines Next Story
Sonko seeks court protection from creditors over county's Sh60b debt Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Man wins Sh10 million in Lotto draw

By Lee Mwiti | Published Tue, January 16th 2018 at 08:55, Updated January 16th 2018 at 09:04 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Mr Stephen Kariuki, a driver, on Monday walked away with Sh10 million after participating in the raffle through his winning ticket bearing the numbers 33,48,26,17,7,38 and bonus number eight against the draw’s winning numbers 26,17,38,7,33,48 and bonus number four.

ALSO READ: Betting law not sufficient mechanism to address gambling craze in Kenya

Kariuki, who missed the Sh100 million by a bonus number, said he intends to continue playing Lotto to either become a two-time millionaire winner or to bag the Sh100 million prize.

Kariuki, who started betting after hearing about winners on radio, was happy to bag the cash. 

“I am planning to invest in a business and plan for my retirement with this money,” he said. 

RELATED TOPICS:
Lotto
Raffle
Sportpesa

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Gor Mahia leaves two players out of CAF lineup as uncertainty lingers

Gor Mahia leaves two players out of CAF lineup as uncertainty lingers

Audit firm PwC backs betting companies in protest against tax

Audit firm PwC backs betting companies in protest against tax

Betting law not sufficient mechanism to address gambling craze in Kenya

Betting law not sufficient mechanism to address gambling craze in Kenya

Green-grocer from Kayole wins Sh23million SportPesa Mega Jackpot bonus

Green-grocer from Kayole wins Sh23million SportPesa Mega Jackpot bonus

ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited