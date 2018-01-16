Man wins Sh10 million in Lotto draw

| Published Tue, January 16th 2018 at 08:55, Updated January 16th 2018 at 09:04 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Mr Stephen Kariuki, a driver, on Monday walked away with Sh10 million after participating in the raffle through his winning ticket bearing the numbers 33,48,26,17,7,38 and bonus number eight against the draw’s winning numbers 26,17,38,7,33,48 and bonus number four.

Kariuki, who missed the Sh100 million by a bonus number, said he intends to continue playing Lotto to either become a two-time millionaire winner or to bag the Sh100 million prize.

Kariuki, who started betting after hearing about winners on radio, was happy to bag the cash.

“I am planning to invest in a business and plan for my retirement with this money,” he said.