East Africa Business Council award scheme targets excellence among regional firms

| Published Wed, January 10th 2018 at 14:17, Updated January 10th 2018 at 15:39 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Firms that play a key role in regional integration (East Africa) will now be recognised in a new award scheme.

Firms drawn from the region’s private sector and operating under the aegis of the East African Business Council (EABC) will have an opportunity to take part in the lobby's inaugural Business Excellence Awards slated for March 25.

The award ceremony will also be used to mark EABC’s 20-year existence.

Besides gauging how the firms’ business practices contribute to regional integration, the awards will also evaluate how they file and pay taxes in their countries of operation as well as their role in job creation. Participation in Corporate Social activities will also be a measure.

EABC Executive Director Lillian Awinja said at a media briefing in Nairobi on Wednesday that the awards system would help improve transparency in how businesses conduct their operations besides expediting the East African Community (EAC) integration process.

“The business sector is a driving force in East Africa’s economy through the creation of jobs and opportunities that enable citizens to earn a living and thrive as well as being a major player in the integration process,” said Ms Awinja.

“The idea to host these awards was thus born out of the need for a platform upon which the council will honour businesses that have achieved success through their vision, operations and business ethics.”

“First and foremost the integration agenda is very important to us. We will be very vocal in engaging our members in the region and ensuring businesses run smoothly no matter the disagreements that occur,” Mr Kabeho said.

The winners during the award gala that will be held in Nairobi will receive a trophy and certificate in recognition of their business efforts.