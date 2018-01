| Published Sat, January 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 5th 2018 at 20:19 GMT +3

[Courtesy]

The Kenya shilling was steady yesterday, with dollar demand from the manufacturing sector met by inflows from non-governmental organisations.

In early Friday January 5 morning, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 103.25/35 to the dollar, unchanged from Thursday’s close.

ALSO READ: Main African currencies seen steady this week

The unit has held fairly steady in the first trading week of the year.