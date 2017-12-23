Fishermen want invasion stopped

| Published Sat, December 23rd 2017 at 00:09, Updated December 23rd 2017 at 00:11 GMT +3

Fishermen at Kiunga in Lamu County after their expedition. The fishermen have complained there are receiving few fish after the exercise of fishing early morning and night was banned a couple of months before the introduction of a curfew that is yet to be lifted. (Tobias Chanji, Standard)

Fishermen have urged the national and county governments to act against illegal fishermen from other countries.

Beach Management Unit Kiunga cluster chairman Ali Bwana said said the fishermen from Pemba, Tanzania, and Somalia have invaded their territory, denying them their livelihoods.

"We need to be protected by the government, we as fishermen are facing hard times when those from other parts of the world invade our waters and take away our fish," said Ali.

He urged the county to put in place by-laws stopping the invasion