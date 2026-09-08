×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Mobile sports betting in Kenya: How Mpesa has changed the way fans place bets

By NLinks | Sep. 8, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

 

Football and other sports have become more and more linked to mobile technology in Kenya. You can do things such as checking the fixtures, viewing live scores, and placing bets using your mobile phone. One thing that has played a huge role in this transformation is the Mpesa mobile payments system, which has brought about the mobile money revolution in Kenya.

This has had an impact on how users engage with betting sites online as well. You don't have to go to betting shops anymore or even use your bank card for the transaction; you just use your phone to transact. This has brought the world of sports betting closer to the sports world.

Why Mpesa matters to Kenyan sports bettors

Mpesa has become a familiar payment method for Kenyans who regularly send money, pay bills, and purchase goods through their phones. Its role in online sports betting follows the same pattern.

For people comparing different services, Yellow bet Kenya is one of the betting brands that can be considered when looking at mobile-focused options available to Kenyan users. Before registering with any betting service, users should check its payment procedures, account requirements, terms, and responsible betting measures.

This is not the only reason why M-Pesa has been so important. The extensive use of this service has meant that most of its users are familiar with how mobile money transactions take place. It may then be simpler than other payment systems, which require the user to have a bank account or credit/debit card.

From betting shops to smartphones

Betting shops still operate in the Kenyan betting industry, but the advent of smartphone technology has transformed the convenience of betting. An individual who has an Internet-enabled phone no longer needs to visit a betting shop before making a bet.

Betting time has been altered as well. Fans watching a football match can check the available markets as the game is being played, depending on the service and the markets available.

Several developments have contributed to the shift toward mobile betting:

  • Greater access to smartphones and mobile internet.
  • Widespread use of mobile-money services.
  • More sports statistics and match information available online.
  • Access to betting services without visiting a physical location.

These factors have brought betting closer to the everyday digital habits of Kenyan sports fans.

How Mpesa has changed deposits and withdrawals

One of the most prominent ways in which M-Pesa has impacted people's lives is how it has made the transaction process much simpler for many mobile users. This is because M-Pesa is already being used to carry out many other transactions, so it is a familiar process to a lot of people.

To those betting on the site, this means that they will be able to deposit and withdraw money using a familiar form of transaction that does not require any physical money or credit card details.

Yet, there are still steps that one has to follow. Transaction information should be confirmed before a payment is made, while account PIN numbers and passwords must not be disclosed to other people. The fees and processing conditions of the selected payment process should also be clear to the user.

Live betting and the mobile football audience

Mobile betting has emerged due to the increase in using phones to follow live sports. Fans of football can get score information, commentary, and also track statistics during the game.

Live betting takes place in such a scenario since there can be changes in the market depending on what happens during the game. There can be a goal, a sending-off, an injury, among others.

Additionally, the pace at which the live betting takes place can lead to impulsiveness. For example, a fan who is passionate about a team might want to place a second bet following an important moment during the match.

For this reason, access through mobile phones should not be used as an excuse for placing more bets. Users can make use of setting a budget to regulate their betting activities.

What Kenyan punters should check before using a betting service

A mobile betting service should be assessed on more than the number of sports or markets it lists. Payment arrangements, account rules and responsible-betting tools are also relevant.

Users can consider the following points before opening or funding an account:

  • Whether M-Pesa or another familiar payment method is supported.
  • What deposit and withdrawal limits apply.
  • Whether fees and transaction conditions are clearly stated.
  • What identity-verification requirements apply.
  • Whether customer support is available when an account or payment problem occurs.
  • What tools are available for setting betting limits or taking a break.

Users should also meet all applicable legal and age requirements. Sports betting involves the risk of losing money and should be treated as entertainment rather than a source of guaranteed income.

Mobile technology and the way fans follow sport

However, M-Pesa is just one of the many aspects that form part of the transformation of the sports culture in Kenya. In this regard, mobile phones play a crucial role in providing information about football through the Internet.

Therefore, a close relationship has developed between sports content and technology. The fan can conduct research about the results of the team, watch the game, and place bets on the same device.

Mobile payments create greater connectivity since money transactions can take place through the mobile device too. The effect is that the world of sports becomes a space where tasks that used to happen in separate places or on different devices are now handled from a single handheld device.

What the future may look like

Mobile sports betting in Kenya will continue to be influenced by changes in smartphone use, internet access, and digital payments. As more everyday financial activity moves onto mobile devices, payment convenience is likely to remain an important factor for online betting services.

The growth of mobile access also makes responsible betting practices more relevant. Having a betting service available at any time means users need to set their own limits and monitor their spending.

M-Pesa has played a major role in changing how Kenyans conduct mobile transactions, and its influence extends into sports betting. By connecting familiar mobile payments with digital betting services, it has helped move the activity further away from the traditional betting-shop model and towards a phone-based format that fits the habits of many modern sports fans.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Mpesa Mpesa Payments Sports Betting Online Sports Betting
.

Latest Stories

PWDs in Nakuru issue a five-day demonstration notice over fund disbursement
PWDs in Nakuru issue a five-day demonstration notice over fund disbursement
Rift Valley
By Daniel Chege
2 hrs ago
A year of grief: Woman dies after losing husband and three children
National
By George Njunge
2 hrs ago
Experts warn as water rise puts Baringo, Bogoria on merger brink
Environment & Climate
By Caroline Chebet
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Ruto's roadside directives risks Kenya becoming a Pariah state
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
How Ruto's roadside directives risks Kenya becoming a Pariah state
Foreign traders orders: Who gains, who loses?
By Josphat Thiong'o 2 hrs ago
Foreign traders orders: Who gains, who loses?
Reprieve for foreign traders as president gives 90-day ultimatum to regularise businesses
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
Reprieve for foreign traders as president gives 90-day ultimatum to regularise businesses
Government blew 30.60b on travel last year
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
Government blew 30.60b on travel last year
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved