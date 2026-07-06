HOT Like You: Infinix and Savara launch the HOT 70 series to celebrate Kenya's slash youth generation

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Infinix - Kenya has officially unveiled the HOT 70 Series alongside the release of the official HOT Song, a bold new anthem created in partnership with Kenyan music icon Savara. More than a product launch, the campaign celebrates a generation of young people who are constantly switching between different passions, careers, side hustles and creative pursuits. The HOT LIKE YOU song has officially launched on Spotify.

The HOT song: An anthem for every version of you

At the heart of the HOT 70 campaign is “HOT LIKE YOU,” a new song written and performed by Savara, one of Africa’s most celebrated musicians and a founding member of the award-winning group Sauti Sol.

Created to celebrate today’s Slash Youth Generation, the song recognises young people who balance multiple passions and ambitions-from students and creators to professionals, entrepreneurs, and influencers.

Inspired by the campaign message “HOT LIKE YOU,” the song encourages youth to embrace every side of their identity, express themselves confidently, and pursue all their dreams without limits.

The HOT music video: A story about identity, ambition and self-expression

The official HOT LIKE YOU Music Video brings the campaign message to life through a vibrant story inspired by Kenya’s modern youth culture, led by Savara and featuring some of the country’s most influential young creators.

Nikita Kering stars as a restaurant employee pursuing her dream of becoming a music star, while Real Chiche balances life as a salesperson and passionate photographer.

Kendi Christine portrays a nurse whose love for dance shines beyond her daily routine; Tileh Pacbro combines his work as a tattoo artist with his creativity as a choreographer, and Rono represents a student who passionately pursues football, reflecting the durability and resilience of the HOT 70 Series in every environment.

The music video tells the inspiring story of a young woman who works diligently in a restaurant while pursuing her passion for music on the side.

When she faces a major challenge on her journey, the support of her friends helps her overcome the obstacles and achieve success.

Her determination ultimately leads her from humble beginnings to sharing the stage with some of the biggest names in the music industry, perfectly bringing to life the message: “From the Streets to the Stage.”

Through their journeys, the music video showcases a generation that refuses to be defined by a single identity.

Each character balances work, creativity, passion, and personal ambitions, reinforcing the message that young people can pursue multiple dreams at once. The film celebrates self-expression, versatility, and the confidence to embrace every side of who you are. Watch the Official HOT LIKE YOU Music Video on YouTube and enjoy every moment.

Introducing the HOT 70 Pro 5G: Built for every identity

The HOT 70 Pro 5G was created specifically for the Slash Youth Generation. Today's youth need more than just a smartphone. They need a device that reflects who they are while helping them pursue everything they aspire to become. The HOT 70 Pro is built around two key pillars:

Appearance: A reflection of different personalities

The HOT 70 Series celebrates the many identities of today’s youth through its Dynamic Shine Design and six personality-inspired colourways, allowing users to choose a device that reflects their lifestyle and attitude.

The standout Thermo Orange and Mirage Green feature innovative colour-changing technology that transforms based on temperature and environmental conditions, representing the Bold Rebel and the Shape Shifter personalities.

The lineup is completed by Dive Blue for the Cool Creator, Silk Glow Purple for the Romantic Dreamer, Depth Ring White for Clean Luxury, and Night Pulse for Silent Power-giving every user a colour that matches their unique style and self-expression.

Active-matrix display: Built for a generation that never stands still

The HOT 70 Series introduces innovative design technology that goes beyond aesthetics, becoming a symbol of modern youth culture and self-expression.

Featuring an Active Matrix LED display on the back, the device brings a fun, interactive element that can make your world feel like a game.

Users can enjoy social games with friends, including Spin the Bottle and number-picking challenges from 1 to 9, simply by shaking the phone. Combined with dynamic visual effects that create depth, movement, and interaction, the device feels alive in users' hands.

Just as Kenya’s youth seamlessly transition between different roles-student, employee, creator, entrepreneur, dreamer, and achiever-the HOT 70 Series evolves throughout the day with shifting colours that reflect versatility, ambition, and individuality.

Designed for a generation that is constantly growing and redefining itself, the HOT 70 Series embodies the spirit of always changing, always evolving, and always being ready for what comes next.

Performance: Introducing HOT 70 Pro 5G, the premium hot experience

Joining the lineup is the new HOT 70 Pro 5G, the most premium HOT Series device ever launched in Kenya. Designed for ambitious users who demand more from their smartphones, it combines flagship-inspired design, next-generation 5G connectivity, powerful AI features, and exceptional performance.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G processor, it features a 6000mAh battery with 45W FastCharge, IP68 dust and water resistance, AI productivity tools such as AI Timetable and AI Calendar, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 camera with unique Shallow Water Photography, making it the ideal companion for productivity, content creation, and everyday life.

The HOT 70 is built around the proposition of “Colourful, Versatile, Fun,” combining expressive design, One-Tap AI, and everyday durability in a device made to stand out and keep up with modern lifestyles. With its colour-shifting finishes, light-reactive textures, intelligent AI features, and reliable performance, the HOT 70 is designed for a generation that seamlessly balances self-expression, productivity, and entertainment.

HOT 70 series: Designed for the global slash youth movement

The Infinix HOT 70 Series brings a refreshing blend of style, AI-powered productivity, long-lasting performance, and durability, designed to help Kenya’s ambitious youth express their individuality while pursuing multiple passions. Built around the "JOY & TECH" philosophy, the HOT 70 Series is tailored for the modern "slash generation"-students running businesses, professionals with side hustles, content creators building brands, and entrepreneurs turning ideas into income. Recognising that today’s youth are more than one thing at a time, Infinix continues to champion youth culture and innovation by providing technology that supports their dynamic lifestyles and partnering with influential creatives such as Savara to inspire self-expression, creativity, and new opportunities.

About Infinix

Established in 2013, Infinix is an innovation-driven brand dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, bold design, and outstanding performance. The brand provides smart, enjoyable mobile experiences that enhance everyday life. Beyond smartphones, Infinix has expanded its portfolio to include TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and more, building a comprehensive ecosystem of smart devices. Currently, Infinix products are available in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

For more information, please visit: http://ke.infinixmobility.com/