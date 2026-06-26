Mozzart Kenya launches borehole at Thika's St Patrick's Special School

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Gaming firm Mozzart Kenya reaffirmed its commitment to supporting access to clean and safe water in schools and communities across the country, after launching a borehole at St Patrick’s Special School in Thika.

The company made the intervention through its Action 100 Wells initiative, commissioning a 220-meter-deep solar-powered borehole that will offer a long-term solution to water challenges at the institution.

The commissioning ceremony brought together parents, senior officials from Thika Municipality, representatives from the Ministry of Education, education officers in charge of learners with special needs and officials from the Gaming Regulatory Authority of Kenya.

Speaking during the event, Mozzart Kenya Country Manager, Sasa Krneta, expressed satisfaction at the commissioning of the project, noting that access to clean water remained central to creating a conducive learning environment.

“At Mozzart, we believe that every child deserves access to a safe and conducive learning environment. Education thrived when basic needs were met, and among those needs was access to clean and reliable water. When we learned about the challenges this school faced, we saw an opportunity to make a meaningful and lasting difference. Today, we were proud to hand over this borehole, which will support the school’s daily needs and benefit the wider community for many years to come,” he said.

He further expressed confidence that similar interventions in other institutions had delivered positive outcomes, including improved sanitation and enhanced learning conditions.

“Based on feedback from Namgoi Mixed Day Secondary School in Nandi County, Yambila Primary School in Kitui County, Lurambi Primary School in Kakamega County, and other institutions where we had previously drilled boreholes, I was confident that improved access to clean water would lead to better academic performance,” he added.

St Patrick’s Special School head teacher Madam Ruth Kinuthia, expressed gratitude for the intervention, noting that the school had struggled with water challenges for a long period and incurred high monthly costs in accessing water.

She revealed that the school, which houses 162 learners, parts with at least Sh24,000 per month in water bills.

“We could not thank Mozzart enough for coming to our aid and solving a challenge that had affected this school for years. The water situation had been a major burden, and this borehole was a huge relief. It will greatly improve sanitation and support the health of our learners. It will also ease our daily operations,” said Kinuthia, who joined the school in September last year.

Her sentiments were echoed by Madam Jane Kariuki, Educational Officer in charge of children with special needs in Thika West Sub-County, who said the project addressed a critical need and improved hygiene, health and learning conditions.

“This borehole will tackle a long-standing need. It will improve hygiene, support better health outcomes, and enhance learning conditions. We appreciated Mozzart for the commitment shown,” she said.

Thika Municipal Manager Madam Margaret Nyachania also commended the initiative, saying it will allow focus to shift towards improving infrastructure and creating a greener environment.

“We thank Mozzart for investing in our school. It means a lot to our learners. With the water shortage now solved, we were better placed to focus on improving the school’s appearance, including cabro works and creating a greener, more conducive environment for teaching and learning,” she said.

Kenya Primary School Heads Association (KEPSHA) Thika West Sub-County Chairperson, John Gathogo, also praised the project.

He noted that it will reduce water bills, ease operational costs and benefit both the school and the surrounding community.

“This project is a major boost not only for the school but also for the surrounding community. It will significantly reduce water bills and ease operational costs. More importantly, it will ensure reliable access to clean water, which is essential for both learning and the general well-being of learners and staff,” said Gathogo.

Meanwhile, Gaming Regulatory Authority Deputy Chairperson Fredrick Mbasi lauded Mozzart Kenya’s CSR initiatives, describing the project as impactful and well-targeted.

“From the onset, let me say I have toured the county extensively with Mozzart, and their CSR activities are truly impactful,” said Mbasi before embarking on his statement.

He highlighted the importance of private sector participation in supporting education and community development.

“To the leadership of Mozzart, I extend my heartfelt appreciation for this noble initiative. Your support towards education and community development was commendable, and I encouraged other operators to follow suit in making a meaningful impact,” read part of his statement.

The borehole at Thika marks the 17th officially commissioned by Mozzart, and is capable of producing up to 2,500 litres of water per hour at peak sunlight. It will serve St. Patrick’s Special School as well as the neighbouring St. Patrick’s Primary and Junior School, which has a population of 350 learners. Mozzart is set to commission two more boreholes in the coming weeks, already been completed in Kajiado and Laikipia Counties, respectively.