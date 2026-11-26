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Kenya’s Robert Okaka (right) in past action against DRC’s Anauel Ngamissengue. [AFP]

National light heavyweight champion Robert Okaka is ready for a medal as the Elite Men's World Boxing Championships box off in Istanbul, Turkey, today.

Having reached the quarter-finals in last year’s global championships, Okaka is keen to improve on his ratings and come back with a medal at the end of the weeklong global championships.

“Improvement is a must, and I’m ready for the big challenge in getting to the medal bracket this time round, having reached the last eight last year,” he said.

Okaka never featured in the World Boxing’s Africa Boxing Championships held at Kasarani Indoor Arena, where Kenya was crowned the overall winners last month.

“Although I missed it (Africa Championships), my spirits are high and I’m still determined to do even better with Almighty God’s blessings,” he added.

Okaka and Africa flyweight champion Kelvin Maina will represent the country in the global championships that mark the last international assignment for the Kenyan sides this year.

He said his participation in the fourth and penultimate leg of the league championships in Kisumu had emboldened him towards the forthcoming international assignment.

“Taking part in the league championships was a plus for me after missing the continental championships,” he said.

According to Maina, both boxers are ready to rumble in Istanbul, and nothing will stop them from doing so after a good show at Kasarani Indoor Arena.