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Why Thailand Boxing Club boxers can afford to smile

By Jonah Onyango | Sep. 2, 2026
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Reachle Mwihaki and Bridget Gathoni of Githurai Thailand Boxing Club in action. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Githurai Thailand Boxing Club is firmly on track to achieving its dreams of becoming one of Kenya’s top clubs.

This follows a timely boost from the Safaricom Foundation through its Ndoto Zetu Phase 8 initiative that will invest Sh100 million, bringing its total investment in Ndoto Zetu to Sh700 million since the launch in 2019.

Bridget Gathoni, a Form Three student and member of the Githurai Thailand Boxing Club, who competes in the 48kg minimum weight category, expressed her appreciation for the intervention.

“We sincerely thank Safaricom Foundation for this support. By providing new gloves, headgear and punching bags that we completely lacked before, they have given us the hope and courage to prepare well and sharpen our skills ahead of upcoming tournaments, especially the back-to-school competitions. This gesture has also inspired and attracted more youth to turn up for boxing training,” Gathoni said.

Her sentiments were echoed by Goodshepherd Muchiri, who joined the club three years ago and also competes in the 48kg minimum weight division.

“There is real hope now and I am strictly eyeing a future as a professional boxer. Unlike in the past when we used to painfully share just one punching bag among 50 boxers, I am now comfortably preparing for the upcoming League 3 tournament slated for mid-September,” Muchiri said.

The club’s head coach, John Ochieng, alongside the top officials of the club, expressed immense gratitude after they applied for training equipment finally came to fruition.

“We applied in mid-July last year and today, we continue to receive high-quality equipment including mouthguards, bandages, punching bags and gloves. Safaricom Foundation has also promised that a professional boxing ring will be delivered to our facility very soon. This is a complete game-changer for these young athletes,” coach Ochieng said.

Joseph Ogutu, Chairman of the Safaricom Foundation, said: “With Ndoto Zetu, we are inspired by everyday Kenyans who dare to dream not just for themselves, but for their communities.”

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Related Topics

Githurai Thailand Boxing Club Safaricom Foundation Ndoto Zetu Initiative Kenya Boxing
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