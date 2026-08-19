Focus on third leg of National Boxing League

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Kenya's Robert Okaka (right) in past action against DRC's Anauel Ngamissengue. [AFP]

After a round of international and invitational championships, which gave them exposure and experience, it's time for 'smaller' teams to shine in the league championships.

The smaller teams had their boxers take part in different invitational tournaments across the country, as a few went for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, last month to show their might.

When all these are put together, smaller teams had a big share of exposure, and they must claim their glory as the third leg of the National Boxing League to be hosted at Mumboa Secondary School in Luanda from tomorrow to Saturday.

Sombea Boxing Club and Nakuru ABC had their boxers feature in the Under 19 Invitational and Junior Boxing Championships in Nakuru City and Molo, respectively, while Nairobi boxers had theirs in the Robert Wangila Memorial Tournament at Uhuru Sports Complex in Nairobi a fortnight ago.

"We are ready to have some of these players box in Vihiga. What we had in the Under 19 Championships allowed them to exhibit their talents in the league championships. I'm taking a full team there," Sombea Boxing Club chairman Martin Luther said.

Luther is keen to have some of his boxers catch the eyes of national team selectors with an aim of having a few of them get selected for remaining international assignments, a development shared by Nakuru ABC assistant coach Noor Saidi.

"The purpose of any coach is to mould and shape his players to get selected for international assignments, and we are not an exception," Noor said.

Kenya Open light welterweight champion Ayub Waweru is keen to keep his winning streak in Vihiga after missing the second leg in Mombasa in May.

"I'm now fit to go to Vihiga," he said during the Under 19 Invitational Championships training sessions at the New Ziwani Market Hall.

As the likes of Sombea do so, league champions Kenya Police and Kenya Open champions Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) are out to renew their rivalry in western Kenya.

KDF, who are in a class of their own and are perched at the top of the table standings with 49 points after opening an 11-point gap against the policemen, are not ready to relent in the fight for top honours.

"This time we started it (fight for the league title) early and we are keen to keep the winning streak if we are to win the league title," Sammy Magima, one of the KDF coaches, said.

For now, KDF has an array of experienced international boxers in their camp led by national light heavyweight champion Robert Nehemiah Okaka, who dropped out in the quarterfinals of the Commonwealth Games this time.

"It was an average performance at the big games, but that's the start of bigger achievements to come," he said.