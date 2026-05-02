Kingi, Onyinkwa star at Labour Day Boxing Championships

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Elijah Kingi (right) in action against Bilali Kalande during yesterday’s super-light heavyweight professional bout of Labour Day celebrations in Nakuru yesterday. [Ben Ahenda, Standard]

Elijah Kingi defeated Kalande Bilali on a unanimous points decision to scoop the super-light heavyweight title of the Labour Day Boxing Championships at K-Fitness Gym in Nakuru City yesterday.

Both boxers gave a good account of themselves in the first two rounds before cracks started to emerge in the last two rounds, which came out with the winner.

Kingi beat his opponent in the last two rounds to win the match on a unanimous points decision in the four-round match under the auspices of the Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC).

KPBC is out to promote professional boxing at the grassroots in the first eight counties, with Nakuru being the first stop. From here, the event proceeds to Eldoret.

The second super lightweight bout that pitted Erick Adika and Simon Onyinkwa of Nakuru was more explosive compared to the first one.

Onyinkwa gave as much as he received but could not match his opponent in all four rounds.

Adika scored 39-37 and 39-37 in the first two rounds but tied 38-38 in the third one, while coming out victorious in the final fourth round.

"It was a tough match throughout, but I'm glad professional boxing is now taking root in the country, allowing us to go home with some cash prizes," he said.

The third bout saw Azad Nasir beat Edwin Hayo in a super welterweight four-round bout on a unanimous points decision.

Nasir was too good for his opponent in all four rounds.