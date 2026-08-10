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New champions emerge at Robert Wangila tourney

By Ben Ahenda | Aug. 10, 2026
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Sombea Boxing Club coordinator Martin Luther guides junior boxers through a training session at New Ziwani Market Hall in Nakuru. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

It was a busy weekend as new champions emerged in two invitational tournaments in Nakuru and Nairobi over the weekend.

African Youth Games bronze medallist Clinton Omondi of Nairobi outpointed teammate William Malawi to win the minimumweight (49kg) title during the Robert Wangila Memorial Championships at Uhuru Sports Complex in Nairobi.

Youngsters from Nairobi, Kajiado and Nakuru exhibited a gallant performance to win different honours in the two-day-tournament.

In one of the female fights, Grace Atieno defeated Damackline Boyani of Kasarani Youth to record a 2-1 split points’ victory in the minimumweight.

Jericho Boxing Club’s Emmanuel Chondo, who was capped last year at the Africa Zone Three Championships, stopped Morgan Baraka of Kayole Boxing Club on a referee stop contest rule in the first round.

The event was in honour of the late Robert Wangila, who was the first Africa’s black boxer to win a gold medal at the Olympics in the 1988 Seoul Olympics. He knocked-out Frenchman Laurent Boudouani in the second round.

In Molo at the Inter Junior Championships, Africa Youth bronze medallist Sonia Atieno outpointed Josephine Atieno in the minimumweight.

On her part, Nasra Nyambura of Molo Boxing Club walloped teammate Bella Akoth in the junior championships.

“These matches give us good exposure as we grow up the ranks. But I appeal for sponsors to support me in this journey,” Akoth pleaded.

There was a total of 70 bouts in the one-day tournament that saw Kisumu County win the overall title with 18 points ahead of Kasarani Youth 15.

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Related Topics

Robert Wangila Memorial Championships Robert Wangila Memorial Boxing Championships
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