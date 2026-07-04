Ambitious KDF target national league gong

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Nakuru ABC's James Tachia (left) and Emmanuel Chondo of KDF in action. [Ben Ahenda, Standard]

Kenya Open champions Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) are well motivated to win the National Boxing League title, officials have said.

The club chairman Paul Mung'ori said they have what it takes to clinch the league title as has been in the past but appealed for fair officiating in all forthcoming league assignments

"Our appeal is for fair officiating in the league matches because our playing unit is well motivated to win the league title, but we are also ready to advise," Mung'ori said.

While applauding Boxing Federation of Kenya (BFK) for good work, he said they are ready to offer more advice for the betterment of sports in the country.

"As sports leaders, we are ever ready to offer good advice to the federation in order to attain the best standards locally and at the international level," said Mung'ori, who was recently promoted from a Colonel to Brigadier.

He said sports promote patriotism, and therefore there was a need for more sports engagements at different levels.

"Sports breeds patriotism, and therefore there was a need for good engagement with all parties for us to take boxing to the next level," said the KDF boss.

Mung'ori said KDF has enough experienced players, which includes a technical bench that has the ability to deliver goodies.

"We have experienced players and a good technical bench that's capable of doing a good job," he said.

When asked about boxers training for the Commonwealth Games to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2, Mung'ori said: "As it has been in the past, these boxers need to give their all in order to come back with medals."