Why Leila's rise to the top has not been a walk in the park

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IBA Star 3 Referee/Judge Leila Said Iddi examines reports from judges in a past national assignment. [Courtesy]

It has not been easy for Kenya’s boxing referee Leila Said Iddi to advance and attain what very few men achieved in the sport.

But she has been patient while battling the storms that goes with being successful.

And actually she did perfectly and succeeded, which catapulted her to join the league of four experienced men who are the epitome of Kenya’s boxing refereeing and judges career.

It’s through dedication and due diligence that saw Leila become the first female boxing referee cum judge in East Africa who attained International Boxing Association (IBA) Star 3-Referee status.

And with that, she is fully recognised by the International Boxing Association (IBA).

Leila walked a tough journey but steadily managed roadblocks that goes with it to join the likes of Nelson Otieno of Kenya Defence Forces, Samuel Obiero of Nairobi, Edward Mwaura of Kenya Prisons and Steve Ndung’u as the five Kenya’s IBA Star 3-Referee/Judges since independence.

Leila now qualifies to officiate in World Boxing Championships, World Cup and the Olympics as the top global boxing championships.

Together with the other four referees they can as well officiate in Commonwealth Games, which only requires qualified IBA-Star 2-Referees/Judges.

Leila is the only lady in East Africa to have achieved the status and the few in Africa.

She’s happy with her achievement following her recognition by IBA and World Boxing (WB).

As she looks forward to being appointed as one of the officials in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow Scotland from July 22 to August 2, she promises to do her best.

“When given an opportunity to officiate in global assignments, they are rare opportunities that must be taken seriously and one must actually prove him or herself. And that’s exactly what I will do if I happen to land such an opportunity,” Leila told Standard Sports.

“If approved, it will be my first global international assignment outside Africa having earlier officiated in continental and regional championships,” she said.

Besides the league matches, Leila, who hails from Mombasa County, had officiated in Africa Zone Three Boxing Championships in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) last year and in 2024.

This year, she was invited to officiate in Dar Es Salaam for the Tanzania Women Boxing Championships that ended up in the selection of a provisional national team for international assignments.

“This happened shortly after attaining my IBA -Star-3 status in Nairobi. My participation in other assignments had come as an IBA-Star 2 R&J,” said an overwhelmed Leila.

She however says her journey to the top has not been easy as a mother of four boys.

“Doubling as a mother at home and with my busy sporting schedule has not been easy,” she said. She said it requires an understanding partner.

Leila added: “It requires patience, dedication and decisiveness if not passion to attain all these achievements plus an understanding and loving partner.” IBA Star 3 Referee/Judge Leila Saidi Iddi raises the hands of a winner in one of the local national assignments. [Courtesy]

She is full of praise for her husband, who has been supportive toward all her achievements that has seen her traverse different parts of the country and in the continent.

“Baba watoto (My husband) has at times paid for my transport and accommodation during my national assignments and I am grateful,” she said.

Leila hopes to be appointed to officiate in international assignments this year in Africa and all around the globe.

They include Africa Zone Three Boxing Championships in Gabon, World Men Boxing Championships and World Women Boxing Championships.

“Whichever comes first and my way will be very much appreciated,” she said.

Asked how she got interested in the sport, Leila said she was influenced by some of his children, one of whom is a boxer and another a taekwondo player who all started their interest in gym work.

“By always taking them to gym influenced me to start training with them. This development influenced me to join boxing as a technical official.

“After several practical workouts, I proceeded to do my exams with IBA to reach where I am today,” she said.

Leila said not everybody who does these exams succeeds.

“You can do them but fail to make it. What’s required is consistency in all what you do,” she said.

Besides boxing, Leila likes football. She likes watching English Premier League and is an ardent Arsenal fan.