Kasarani and Thailand rule Nairobi event

Tonny Muoki (left) of Kangemi Boxing Club and Fredrick Kamau of Thailand Boxing Club in a past action. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kasarani Youth and Thailand have landed more boxers in the finals on the penultimate day of Nairobi County Novices Championships at Umoja Boxing and Arts Club.

Ken Muindi of Thailand made it to the finals in the flyweight after stopping Eugene Njoroge of Kasarani Youth on a referee stop the contest (RSC) rule in the second round.

Muindi will take on Isaac Mutunga of Kibera Olympics who had beaten Ahmed Kabira of Githurai 44.

Thailand coach John Ochieng’ lauded the high standards and the turnout in the event.

“This is good development based on the high turnout of boxers here and the standards of the game that have been displayed,” he said.

Light heavyweight Dennis Faret of Kasarani Youth also made it to the finals after overcoming J. Kuta of Jet Mab on points.

Faret face Bradley Ochieng’ of Jericho in the finals set for this afternoon.

Kasarani Youth also had light welterweight Kelvin Juma, welterweight Elvis Lincoln and super heavyweight Abdulahi Ali cruising over to the finals set for this afternoon.

Jericho head coach Nickson Bisto e echoed John Ochieng's sentiments, saying the tournament has improved.

“Punctuality in matches are amazing and are well spread despite of their strength in numbers,” he said.

In the minimumweight, Abdi Mohammed of Mathare North also made it to the finals after defeating Louis Saha of Kasarani Youth.

Mohammed takes on A. Junior of Kariobangi who had clobbered M. Maad of Kayole in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Kajiado County will hold their Novices Championships on Saturday.