Okaka now sets sights on African title

Kenya’s Robert Okaka (right) punches Anton Vinogrodov of Estonia during their fight at the Elite World Men Boxing Championships in Dubai on December 5, 2025. [BFK Media]

National light heavyweight champion Robert Okaka eyes to be an African champion after dropping out of the Elite World Men Boxing Championships in Dubai on Wednesday night.

He said the exposure and experience gained at the global championships had made him to be a refined boxer.

The light heavyweight boxer said that experience was enough for him to conquer his African opponents in different continental assignments on his way to become an Africa champion.

Africa has three main assignments, which are Africa Boxing Championships, Africa Games and Africa Olympic Qualifiers.

“The exposure and experience gained in Dubai is enough and a sure bet for me in other Africa continental assignments with an aim of becoming the next champion as I look forward to better my prospects in future global championships,” Okaka told Standard Sports from Dubai.

Okaka was beaten by Bizhamov Dzhambulat of Russia on unanimous points’ decision in a match he conceded was very tough for him.

“That bout was very tough and my opponent was too smart and good for me in the first two rounds. By the time I tried to catch up in the third round, his (Russian) points were high when I decided to enjoy the match without too much pressure until it ended,” he said.

Okaka described the Russian boxer as an experienced opponent who’s highly skilled.

He said meeting the European pugilist was an eye opener in his ambition to become an African champion and the big assignment comments when he steps on the Kenyan soil.

“Meeting Bizhamov Dzhambulat is a great blessing to my career as it shaped me to another level. In order to become an undisputed champion, one must face the world best boxers and that’s exactly the process I went through,” he said.

And with Okaka’s exit, it closes the Kenyan chapter in the global championships as Africa has only three boxers still remaining in the last four out of the 12 who made it to the quarterfinals.

Kenya had sent a full squad of 13 boxers and Okaka was the only one who made it to the quarterfinals while featherweight Paul Omondi and lightweight Washington Wandera dropped in the Round of 16.

And now Kenya shifts its focus to Africa Youth Olympics starting in Luanda, Angola on Monday.Kenya has four boxers (two male and two female) who are programmed to take part in the Africa Youth Boxing Championships at the continental games there.

They are minimumweight Ellah Demesi of Nairobi, light welterweight Sonia Atieno of Kisumu and the Nairobi duo of bantamweight Clinton Omondi and featherweight Felix Omondi.

Head coach John ‘Chea’ Omondi said the playing unit is in good shape and ready for the big assignment in the Southern African country after a four-week training session in Nairobi.They were training at Mathare Police Depot.