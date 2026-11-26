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Jordan Bowie (left) of Nairobi City Thunder dribbles past Teafale Lenard Jr. of Ururani during their 2027 Basketball Africa League (BAL) East Division Elite 16 match at Kasarani Indoor Arena on Monday. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The math is unforgiving for Nairobi City Thunder: a slight slip-up in today’s duel against Patriots Basketball Club could crush their dreams of a third Basketball Africa League (BAL) appearance.

When the Kenyan champions step on the Kasarani Indoor Arena hardwood this evening for their last Group A match of the Road to 2027 BAL East Division Elite 16, there will be no room for error. With their continental survival hanging in the balance, Thunder head coach Bradley Ibs must bring out all his arsenal to salvage their campaign.

The two-time East Division Elite 16 winners are caught in the battle for survival following Tuesday’s night 71-83 disappointing defeat to Zambia’s Munali Suns. They must beat Patriots to revive their chances of booking a spot in Saturday’s semi-finals which will move them closer to the continental showpiece.

Standing between the Kenyan champions and a possible slot in the semi-finals are the unbeaten Patriots, who will be looking to maintain their flawless run and remain on course to sealing a spot on the big boys’ table. Having expressed his disappointment following their game two loss to the Zambians, Ibs will demand more from his charges.

“Disappointing, obviously, for us, I think we really got outworked. The Munali team really came to play today, they played a physical, fast, aggressive brand of basketball and for long stretches of the game we didn’t match that and I think that’s what determined the outcome,” Ibs said.

Patriots top the pool with two wins out of two while Thunder and Munali Suns who lock horns with Burundi’s Urunani Basketball Club are tied on three points with an identical 1-1 record.

Stakes will be high in both encounters as Thunder and Munali Suns chase the remaining semi-final spot in the pool, Patriots seek to keep a perfect campaign and Urunani chase their only win having already exited the race after losing two games.

For Thunder, winning convincingly against the South Sudanese side will be one step towards saving their championship but they will also be hoping that winless Urunani does the heavy lifting for them by defeating Munali Suns and getting them out of their way to the last four. A win for the Zambians would see the Thunder crash out on home soil.

Thunder Star Garang Diing remained optimistic, saying that they still have a chance and all they need to do on Thursday is to show up and deliver. “We still have a chance; we have an off day and as professionals we are told to wipe this thing away (loss) and focus. Come Thursday we have to turn up and get the job done,” Diing said.

In Group B, Tanzania’s Dar City will be looking to extend their good run when they take on Botswana’s Dolphins Basketball Club while Uganda’s Namuwongo Blazers will play Ferroviario Da Beira of Mozambique. Dar City top the pool with two wins while Namuwongo and Ferroviario have one win and one loss.

Today’s Fixtures:

Ferroviario v Namuwongo (12:30pm)

Dar City v Dolphins (3pm)

Munali Suns v Urunani (5:30pm)

Thunder v Patriots (8pm)