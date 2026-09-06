Equity Dumas edge out to take lead in best-of-three play-offs' series

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Umoja's Bobby Onyango dribbles the ball past Davies Siaji of Equity Dumas during their KBF National Leaugue play-off at Nyayo Gymnasium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Equity Bank Dumason on Saturday beat Umoja Basketball Club 68-50 in game one of the best-of-three Men’s Premier League quarter-finals play-offs at Nyayo Gymnasium.

Dumas, who finished third in the regular season, will be looking to seal their semi-final spot today when they take on Umoja who ranked sixth in the second game.

A good start ensured that the bankers who are determined to secure a place in the last four after missing one last season gained a 1-0 advantage over Umoja who finished fourth after losing to Ulinzi Warriors in third-place play-offs. Umoja had lost to holders Nairobi City Thunder in last season’s semi-final play-offs.

Captain Davis Siaji led the bankers from the from with 15 points while Marol Achei and Rodney Sande complemented his effort with 12 and 10 points respectively. Umoja’s Kanan Bienfait knocked down a match-high 20 points but his effort was not good enough to save his side from defeat.

A dominant first-quarter display saw Dumas take a 21-11 lead which they stretched to 33-24 at the half-time break following an evenly contested second period that Umoja scored 13 points one more than the bankers. On resumption, Dumas regained control of the game to take the third quarter 19-13 before winding a fruitful day out with a 16-13 fourth quarter win.

On Friday night, defending champions Thunder thrashed top tier returnees Kisumu Lakeside 97-54 in game one played at the same venue to remain on course to retaining their title. Thunder who are in their third season of an unbeaten run had finished on top of the standings with maximum points while Lakeside were eighth.

Thunder were too good for the Kisumu-based side after dominating the first half for a 56-19 lead that made it impossible for Lakers to recover and win the game. The Nairobi city boys were unstoppable as they outplayed their Kisumu peers to take a 32-10 lead by the break of the first quarter. They piled more pressure in the second scoring 24 points against nine as Lakeside struggled to keep up with the pace. Having killed the game in the first 20 minutes, Thunder slowed down in the second half but to take the third quarter 24-16. Lakeside fought on despite the looming defeat to win the fourth quarter 19-17.