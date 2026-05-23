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Hawks chase maximum points as Dynamites battle to salvage campaign

By Elizabeth Mburugu | May. 23, 2026
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Aminata Semassekou (left) of Kenya Ports Authority challenges Jemima Night of Equity Hawks during their Kenya Basketball Federation match at Nyayo National Stadium Basketball Court, Nairobi, on March 1, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Former Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Women’s Premier League champions Equity Bank Hawks will be looking for a double victory this weekend at the Nyayo Gymnasium.

The bankers who are looking to reclaim the title they lost to bitter rivals Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) will take on debutants Lady Titans today and then clash with Th3 Swish tomorrow.

Victories against the two sides will enhance their chances of ending the first leg in the top three. They are currently fourth in the standings with 14 points from six wins and two defeats.

The University of Nairobi (UoN) Dynamites will battle it out with Safe Spaces today as they look to regain their footing and save their season.

The going has been tough for the Dynamites, who are 10th on the table with 10 points from two wins and six defeats. They have one point more than Safe Spaces and Lady Titans in the relegation zone.

In other matches, second-placed Stanbic Aces could topple KPA from the summit if they win today’s clash against 2015 champions United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Flames.

Aces under the tutelage of former Zetech University Sparks tactician Maurice Obilo have proved that they are among the strong contenders for this season’s gong. They have 17 points, one less than the unbeaten defending champions. They have played nine, won eight, and lost one.

Th3 Swish will take on Dream Girls ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Equity Hawks. Tomorrow, USIU-A Flames will renew their rivalry with their Strathmore University compatriots, Swords, while Zetech Sparks will face off with Safe Spaces.

In the Men’s Premier League battle, Stanbic Shields will tackle African Nazarene University (ANU) Wolfpacks as they look to end their first leg challenge on a positive note. Shields will be looking to secure their seventh win and remain in the race for a top-five regular-season finish.

In the last match of the day, Equity Dumas will square it out with Strathmore Blades. Tomorrow, former champions Ulinzi Warriors will take on Moischers, whereas ANU Wolfpacks will tackle UoN Terror. 

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