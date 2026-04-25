Champions KPA, Nairobi City Thunder keen to maintain flawless run

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Feliciano Perez (left) of Nairobi City Thunder dribbles past Peter Odhiambo of NBK Phoenix in a league match at Nyayo Gymnasium. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Reigning Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Premier League champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Nairobi City Thunder will be in action this weekend as they look to extend their unbeaten run and remain on course to retain their titles.

This weekend’s top-tier matches will be played at Ulinzi Sports Complex court following the unavailability of Nyayo Gymnasium.

KPA, who top the women’s table with 12 points from six outings, will clash with Th3 Swish and debutants Dream Girls today and tomorrow in the hunt for maximum points.

A double victory for the dockers will see them consolidate their top spot ahead of second-placed Stanbic Aces, who will take on Zetech University Sparks tomorrow. The bankers are second with 11 points, having played six, won five, and lost one.

KPA head coach Samuel Ochola said that their main objective is to win the two ties in Nairobi, then wait to complete their first leg assignment at home.

“We are definitely coming for maximum points and maintaining our unbeaten run. Once we are done in Nairobi, we wish to play our remaining three games at home and hopefully end the first leg with a flawless record,” Ochola said.

Ochola, who is in his first season as the head coach, having taken over from Anthony Ojukwu, who retired from the role, said that the transition at the port has been smooth and the team is determined to retain the league trophy.

“We have not had any challenges because I have grown through the ranks at the club and also worked under Ojukwu, who mentored not just me but also the other coaches in readiness for his exit, which has made the transition very smooth because he also prepared.”

In the men’s title hunt, defending champions Thunder will entertain rookies Moischers in the last game of the weekend.

Thunder will be out to register their sixth win and move up the table. They are currently fifth with 10 points from five matches, but have four matches at hand. Leaders KPA have 17 points, four more than second-placed Equity Bank Dumas from the same number of matches. Moischers, on the other hand, will be looking to cause a major upset and be the first side to beat Thunder, who have won the last two league titles on an unbeaten run.

Today, former men’s champions Ulinzi Warriors will entertain Stanbic Shields, who are below them on the standings, tied on 10 points but separated by points.

The soldiers will capitalise on home advantage to dismiss the bankers and secure their fifth win. University of Nairobi (UoN) Terror will take on Umoja Basketball Club tomorrow. Umoja is third in the standings, while the students are eighth.