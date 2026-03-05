×
The Standard

School Games: St Mary's Yala and Ng'iya Girls rule basketball in Siaya

By Washington Onyango | Mar. 5, 2026
Ray Ian Opiyo of St Mary's Yala (left) in action against Rapogi Boys during the 2025 Nyanza Region finals in Kisumu on June 28, 2025. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

St Mary’s School, Yala and Ng’iya Girls High School were on a class of their own on Thursday after dominating the 2026 Siaya County Secondary School Term One games that kicked off at Ukwala High School in Ugenya.

Commonly referred to as the Black Saints, Yala dominated from all fronts after dominating rugby 15s, handball and basketball.

Last year, Yala had rugby and handball at the regional level, and unfortunately, all of them did not proceed to the nationals.

Missing out on the games that were held in Mombasa at Shanzu Teachers College has fueled more desire for the students and their teachers who are targeting a clean sweep at the county level in the three categories.

With Kisumu hosting this year’s national finals, Yala wants to grace the games.

The journey has started in Ugenya sub-county, where Yala thrashed Maranda 60-5 in rugby 15s, humiliating Obambo 108-6 in basketball and crushing Afumbre 38-19 in handball.

“Good day for us in Ugenya after dominant wins. The level of the boys is commendable as we head into the regionals. Our objective here was to train on our scoring strengths, an area that has been a menace when we get to the regionals,” said Yala rugby coach George Kerima.

Basketball girls defending champions Ng’iya Girls, on the other hand, bagged a perfect score line against Kanyibok after running over them 66-0.

Ng’iya tactician Naftali Ambala said the aim was to keep their opponents away from the rim.

“We are here to practice our defence tactics, and it worked. I trust the girls going forward, and the aim at the county level is to hone our defensive setup. I am very confident of retaining our title,” said Ambala.

Related Topics

St Mary’s School Yala Ng’iya Girls High School Secondary School Term One games
.

.

.

