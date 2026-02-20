Thunder plot Equity Bank raid as Premier League tips off

Audio By Vocalize

Nairobi City Thunder's Ater Majok in action against Namuongo Blazers during their Africa Champions Clubs Road To Bal 2026 match at Kasarani Gymnasium last year. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

After months of uncertainty, the 2025-2026 season of the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Premier League will finally tip off today at Nyayo Gymnasium.

Reigning champions Nairobi City Thunder will launch their title defence against Equity Bank Dumas as they look to exert dominance and make it three titles on the trot.

Thunder have been unstoppable, winning the 2024 and 2025 gongs on an unbeaten run and are keen to achieve the same feat this season.

With the clock ticking towards the 2026 Basketball Africa League (BAL), Thunder, who have played several build-up matches, will also use the league to gauge themselves in readiness for the continental challenge.

Thunder is among 12 teams that will be battling for tickets to the BAL season finale set for May 22 to 31 at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda. The group stage is set for two conferences down from three in the past five editions.

In addition to a bulk of their players from last season, combo guard Nuradin Aden and point guard Moses Alier will boost the Thunder’s depth. Aden plied his trade in Armenia, while Alier is a former Laiser Hill Academy player who has gone through the side’s structures and is now ripe for the top basketball. Star forward Garang Diing returns from an injury that sidelined him last season.

On Sunday, African Nazarene University (ANU) Wolfpacks will welcome Equity Dumas at their Rongai home. Wolfpacks who survived relegation will be hoping for a perfect start so they can enhance their chances of having a smooth season.

In the women’s title hunt, Premier League debutants Lady Titans will today face off with Th3 Swish in the season opener at Nyayo.

Lady Titans who take on Stanbic Aces on Sunday at ANU will have to be at their best to stand a chance against the bankers, who acquired the services of former Zetech University Sparks coach Maurice Obilo.

Obilo, a tried and tested tactician, is expected to turn Stanbic’s fortunes around just like he did with Zetech students. He is the man behind Zetech’s success, having joined the varsity side in 2014. He has been with the students from the Nairobi Basketball Association league through to the KBF Women’s Division One and the Premier League.

Under his guidance, Sparks has been successful at both the varsity and league levels and even qualified for international tournaments. Last season, they finished second behind champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), hence making their Women Basketball League Africa (WBLA) Zone Five debut.

In another encounter, former champions Equity Bank Hawks will play Safe Spaces. Hawks who failed to make it to last season’s final after losing to KPA in the semi-final play-offs will be out for a perfect start.