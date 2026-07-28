Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Ruto's two political mistakes, two wildfires

By Barrack Muluka | Jul. 28, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna addressing the Linda Mwananchi rally in Thika on June 14, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Linda Mwananchi is an existential threat to President William Ruto’s dream of a second term in office. It is circling him like an unstoppable wild forest fire that could merge with other fires to eat him up. Recognising this, President Ruto has responded by characterising the entire opposition as an existential threat to Kenya.

If anyone should worry about this inferno, it is President Ruto and his political cronies, and not the Kenyan nation. It is understandable, however, that when people are in power, they sometimes mistake themselves for the country. They think that they are the state and its institutions. In their narrow interpretation, an existential threat to them becomes a threat to the country, hence the classification of President Ruto’s personal anxiety over the massing of opposition troops as a threat to the country.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

William Ruto Rigathi Gachagua Edwin Sifuna Linda Mwananchi
.

Latest Stories

South Africa's xenophobic tendencies inimical to Ubuntu-inspired cooperation
South Africa's xenophobic tendencies inimical to Ubuntu-inspired cooperation
Opinion
By Mulang'o Baraza
3 hrs ago
Is affordable housing plan trying to solve the wrong problem?
Opinion
By Faith Wekesa
3 hrs ago
Turning farm waste into wealth: Counties bet on agricultural recycling
Enterprise
By Mike Kihaki
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

DP, poisoned chalice that leaders are scrambling for
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
DP, poisoned chalice that leaders are scrambling for
Bitter exchanges expose Ruto's government
By Irene Githinji 3 hrs ago
Bitter exchanges expose Ruto's government
Hits and misses of Gachagua's 45-day conclave as deadline approaches
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Hits and misses of Gachagua's 45-day conclave as deadline approaches
Timebomb: Why Gen Zs say Kenya has lost its way
By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Timebomb: Why Gen Zs say Kenya has lost its way
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved