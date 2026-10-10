Chumba hopes to shine once again in Lisbon

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Kenya's Zablon Chumba during last year's edition. [Lisbon Marathon Media]

Zablon Chumba is returning to Portugal to defend his Lisbon Marathon title after a brilliant race last year.

With a quality field lining up in today’s showdown, Chumba is facing strong opposition in his back-to-back victory campaign.

Chumba, who boasts a 2:07:11 personal best, is one of seven men in the field, who have dipped under 2:08 in recent assignments.

The standout contenders include Kenyans stars such as Jonathan Kiplimo Maiyo (2:04:56) and Timothy Misoi with a 2:06:07 PB which he timed earlier this year in Hamburg.

Chumba and compatriots will be taking on Ethiopian elites including Abdi Ali Gelchu (2:07:15) and Asefa Mengisa 2:07:47 in the contest that will start at Carcavelos.

The stellar field could pose a threat to the Lisbon Marathon course record of 2:05:45, which was set by Ethiopian Andualem Belay Shiferaw in 2022.

Kenyan star Ruth Chebitok headlines the entries on paper but she has to contend with defending champion Abebech Afework of Ethiopia, who will be highlighting the women’s division, with focus also on a back-to-back.

Chebitok will take to the start line a strong 2:21:03 personal best from Vienna Marathon.

Afework, the defending champion arrives in the Portuguese capital riding on a 2:23:52 performance in Dubai earlier this season.

Also in the mix is Sintayehu Tilahun who is close behind courtesy of her 2:22:19 personal best in Milan (2022). She placed third in Milan again this year (2:25:29) and heads to Lisbon in top form.

Ethiopia's Worknesh Alemu (PB 2:24:42) adds further depth, bringing the tally of sub-2:25 women to four.

The stacked field assembled for the 2026 Lisbon Marathon is touted to challenge the course record of 2:24:13, set in 2016 on the previous course layout by Sarah Chepchirchir of Kenya.

Today’s 42km show will be followed by the Lisbon Half Marathon on Sunday, starting on the Vasco da Gama Bridge.

Brian Kogo of Kenya is set to compete with Ethiopia's Fantahun Hunegnaw, who boasts a 1:00:10 half marathon personal best alongside a 2:06:04 marathon mark.

Uganda's Abel Chebet (PB 1:00:31) poses a major threat, as does Kenya's Brian Kibet Kogo, who returns to Lisbon after a 1:01:23 debut over the distance in March. Eritrea's Merhawi Mebrahtu is also back in Lisbon following his 1:01:11 personal best in the spring.

In the women's race, with Peres Jepchirchir’s long-standing course record of 1:06:54 set in 2019 firmly in the crosshairs as Dolphine Omare (1:06:05) leads contenders in what is expected to be a thrilling contest.

Omare will be in the company of Margaret Chacha in a lineup that is further deepened by Ethiopia's emerging talent, Debash Desta 1:08:10.