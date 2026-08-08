Kenya's Under-20 stars shine in Eugene as chase for medals gathers pace

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Kenya Under 20 training at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi last month ahead of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene,Oregon. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenyan youngsters were not ready to leave anything to chance as they continued to fire warning shots on day two of the World Under-20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

They blazed the Hayward Field track with powerful performances as they maintained their focus on advancing to the finals.

Emmanuel Lemiso and Nicholas Kitum Losiwareng gave the clearest indication on Thursday night that they were on a mission to retain the 3,000m steeplechase title won by the reigning Commonwealth champion, Edmund Serem in Lima, Peru in 2024.

The opening round of the men's 3,000m steeplechase was a sight to behold as Kenyan stars delivered astounding victories in their respective heats.

Losiwareng began delivering the much-awaited performance in Heat One, winning it in a stunning 8:45.26.

He was then followed by Tunisia's Mohamed Hamdi and Algeria's Soheib Dissa, who stopped the clock at 8:47.76 and 8:48.60 respectively, in a heat that saw Losiwareng establish an unassailable lead in his campaign for a medal in the final, which will be run tomorrow night.

Racing in Heat Two, Lemiso stormed to victory in 8:47.61, beating Morocco's Mahfoud Bellal (8:48.48) and Uganda's Jeremiah Kwemoi, who ran a personal best of 8:50.27 for third place.

"We worked on our attack during training because that was our weakness. My target is a podium finish," said Lemiso.

The rising star had displayed a steady rise this season, finishing second at the Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour in Nairobi in April before winning the national trials a month later.

Kenya is banking on experience in the women's 3,000m final, which is set for early this morning.

Mercy Chepngeno, who booked her place in the final and bagged a silver medal at the 2026 African Senior Athletics Championships in Accra, Ghana, made a big statement in her opening race on Thursday morning alongside Anastasha Cheptoo.

Chepngeno was second behind Cheptoo at the national trials in May.

Under-20 stars also proved a point in the 1,500m preliminaries early yesterday morning as they advanced to the finals after replaying the 3,000m steeplechase heat-winning script.

David Sekento and Wilson Chepkwech dominated the men's 1,500m races, topping their respective heats in races punctuated by phenomenal speed and tactics.

Sekento claimed the top spot in Heat Two in 3:43.60, finishing ahead of Serbia's Aldin Catovic (3:44.55) and Morocco's Mohammed Elmoussalit (3:45.28).

The 16-year-old youngster said he is aiming for a strong showing in the men's 1,500m final tomorrow night.

"The race went well, but it was not easy. I don't feel anything special about being a 16-year-old and part of Team Kenya here. I know I can achieve good things here. I look up to Tim Cheruiyot and hope to be like him one day," Sekento said after qualifying for the final.

Chepkwech sailed into the final after winning Heat Three in 3:45.43. He defeated Japan's Ojiro Honda (3:46.85) and the USA's Henry Dixon (3:47.26), who placed second and third respectively in the opening-round contest.

The women's 1,500m also lived up to its billing, delivering a brilliant show, especially from Kenyan youngsters who, like their male compatriots, proved their mettle as strong medal contenders.

Caren Chepchirchir and Josephine Sembeyo won Heats One and Two respectively in the chase for places in the final.

"I want to continue doing my best in the final. I'm happy to celebrate my 19th birthday here in Eugene. My role models are Faith Kipyegon and Sarah Moraa. I am working hard to be like them one day," said Sembeyo.

Sembeyo produced a dominant performance in the women's 1,500m during the national trials, clocking 4:09.89 ahead of Chepchirchir, who clocked 4:12.10 to finish second.

The Kenyan stars have already secured three medals through Frankline Kibet and Nehemiah Kipngeno, who bagged gold and silver in the men's 5,000m, and Joyline Chepkemoi, who brought home bronze in the women's race at the opening events on Wednesday night.